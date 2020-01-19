GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know what people say. The bigger the hair, the bigger the heart. The Big Hair Ball is returning for its 8th year. It's all to support Family Service of the Piedmont.

The fundraiser includes a cocktail reception followed by a runway fashion show featuring outsize hairdos and outré outfits created by local designers. Around 1,100 people come to this event every year, and tickets are still available for purchase.

The event supports local programs of Family Service of the Piedmont, the largest private nonprofit in Guilford County providing quality support services, advocacy and education for children and adults dealing with domestic violence, child abuse, mental health, and financial stability.

More information can be found at SafeAndHealthyFamilies.com.