GREENSBORO, N.C. — DEVILED STRAWBERRIES
• 18-24 large strawberries
• 1 (8 ounce) package of cream cheese (softened)
• 1 cup heavy whipping cream
• 1/3 cup sour cream
• 2/3 cup white granulated sugar
• 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs
• 1 tsp vanilla extract
1. Wash and prep strawberries by cutting each strawberry in half. Then using a small spoon or melon baller, scoop out a small section of the inside of each strawberry.
2. In a medium mixing bowl, whip cream cheese until smooth.
3. Add in sour cream, sugar, and vanilla until smooth.
4. In a separate bowl, whip heavy whipping cream about 4-5 minutes, or until peaks form.
5. Fold whipped cream into cream cheese mixture. Spoon into a piping bag or zip-top bag.
6. Pipe mixture onto the top of each strawberry. Garnish with graham cracker crumbs.
CHEESY BACON CUPS
• 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened
• 1/2 cup mayonnaise
• 1 1/2 cup shredded cheese blend
• 1/2 cup chopped cooked bacon
• 1 can Rotel, drained
• 1 pkg mini phyllo cups
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
2. In a medium bowl, combine Cream cheese, mayonnaise, Rotel, bacon and shredded cheese. Mix well.
3. Place phyllo cups on a prepped baking sheet. Fill each cup with mixture and place in oven for 15-20 minutes. Serve