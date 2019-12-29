GREENSBORO, N.C. — DEVILED STRAWBERRIES



• 18-24 large strawberries

• 1 (8 ounce) package of cream cheese (softened)

• 1 cup heavy whipping cream

• 1/3 cup sour cream

• 2/3 cup white granulated sugar

• 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs

• 1 tsp vanilla extract



1. Wash and prep strawberries by cutting each strawberry in half. Then using a small spoon or melon baller, scoop out a small section of the inside of each strawberry.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, whip cream cheese until smooth.

3. Add in sour cream, sugar, and vanilla until smooth.

4. In a separate bowl, whip heavy whipping cream about 4-5 minutes, or until peaks form.

5. Fold whipped cream into cream cheese mixture. Spoon into a piping bag or zip-top bag.

6. Pipe mixture onto the top of each strawberry. Garnish with graham cracker crumbs.



CHEESY BACON CUPS



• 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

• 1/2 cup mayonnaise

• 1 1/2 cup shredded cheese blend

• 1/2 cup chopped cooked bacon

• 1 can Rotel, drained

• 1 pkg mini phyllo cups



1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a medium bowl, combine Cream cheese, mayonnaise, Rotel, bacon and shredded cheese. Mix well.

3. Place phyllo cups on a prepped baking sheet. Fill each cup with mixture and place in oven for 15-20 minutes. Serve