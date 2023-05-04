Events and meetings mentioned this morning on The Good Morning Show

All the events and resources mentioned on the Good Morning Show at 6 a.m. today from trust talks to Merlefest

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Trust Talk for Local High School and College Students Seeks Solutions to Gun Violence

High school and college students are invited to share their concerns about gun violence and mental health among teens with local law enforcement at a Trust Talk on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. on the west campus of Forsyth Technical Community College. The talk is sponsored by the city of Winston-Salem Human Relations/Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department and the Human Relations Commission.

Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn and Forsyth Tech Police Chief Carolyn McMackin will be among the presenters. The Human Relations/DEI Department has been organizing trust talks since 2011 as a way to foster communication between law enforcement and the community. Feedback from the talk will be incorporated into police training, said Wanda Allen-Abraha, the director of the Human Relations/DEI Department.

The Winston-Salem Youth Advisory Council will hand out information packets to attendees with local mental health resources. The Youth Advisory Council was created by the City Council in 1989 to give high school students an opportunity to become more aware of local government and become involved in local issues by participating in community activities. Youth Advisory Council members also participate in approximately 40 hours of community service and select an annual project to implement.

Those interested in attending the talk must register by calling Pam Peoples-Joyner at 336-773-7962.

FCSO Clemmons Community Forum

The FCSO Community Forum will be held on Wednesday, April 26th, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Auditorium of the Clemmons Branch Library located at 6365 James Street, Clemmons.

This is an open forum event; all community members are invited to attend and bring their questions. Individuals do not have to live in Clemmons to participate in the forum.

Sheriff Kimbrough and FCSO Command Staff members will answer questions from the community in an open dialogue forum. We are continuing our commitment to not only serving and protecting but also being transparent with our community in 2023.

The Clemmons Community Forum is one (1) of the final two (2) community forums scheduled to occur in 2023. Sheriff Kimbrough continues to stand on his promise to be transparent and lead an agency dedicated to serving our community beyond the daily law enforcement duties.

Community Forum on Crime Victims

The Winston-Salem Police Department is inviting citizens to a community forum as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St. on Wednesday, April 26 at 6 p.m. The forum will feature local agencies that support crime victims as well as survivors of various crimes.

Panelists will include representatives from the Criminal Investigations Division and Victims Assistance Unit with the police department, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, Bridges to Hope Family Justice Center and Family Services of Forsyth County.

Central Carolina Festival opens Thursday

The Central Carolina Festival returns to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Thursday, Apr. 27 at 5 pm.

The Central Carolina Festival will feature an action-packed midway of thrill rides, games of skill and delicious carnival food, courtesy of Michael's Amusements. Festival-goers can also check out free daily performances by Roaring Metal Rage, an exhilarating ride BMX stunt show.

From the hair-raising thrill rides to a selection of classic kiddie rides, the midway has fun for the whole family. And save room for classic carnival treats including turkey legs, funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy and more!

Please visit the Central Carolina Festival’s Facebook page for more information.

Merlefest is back

MerleFest, presented by Window World, will honor Doc Watson’s 100th birthday, and commemorate the festival’s 35th year in 2023. To celebrate the historic milestone, organizers intend to showcase MerleFest’s unique history, celebrate the festival’s diverse, genre-crossing catalog, and present unique artist collaborations to honor the festival’s founding folk icon. It will be April 27-30, 2023.