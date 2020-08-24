Goodwill hosts drive-thru job fair

Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Job seekers are invited to drive to the Joel Coliseum parking lot on Wednesday, August 26, and follow the signs to the Goodwill Drive-Thru Job Fair. Bring your resume, and come ready to find a job!

Goodwill is hiring for its retail stores in Lexington, Winston-Salem, Clemmons, and the surrounding areas. Both full-time and part-time jobs are available. Great pay and benefits, health care coverage, incentives and more!

Candidates must pre-register to attend. Just click on this link to sign up: https://events.indeed.com/event/47312

Masks are required. The event is drive-thru only. For more information, call 336-317-4663 or reach out to swhitehead@goodwillnwnc via email.

About Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has served the local community since 1926. Through the sale of donated items in its stores, Goodwill provides employment and training programs that help more than 30,000 people each year find jobs and reach financial stability. For more information, visit www.goodwillnwnc.org or follow Goodwill at www.facebook.com/goodwillnwnc.

