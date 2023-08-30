Got parking tickets? Here's how Greensboro residents can pay their fines with school supplies

The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped supplies or a cash donation to the GEA Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking fines.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A parking ticket in Greensboro can cost anywhere from $15 to $250 depending on the violation. The City of Greensboro is allowing residents to pay off fines in school supplies now through October 2. Those donations benefit the Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) Teacher Supply Warehouse.

Hanna Cockburn is the Director of Transportation for the City of Greensboro. Louise Courts is the Development Director for the Teacher Supply Warehouse. Both leaders visited the Good Morning Show to share the importance of this initiative.

“Anyone who has received a parking ticket over the last 30 days can submit a donation to the Teacher Supply Warehouse through their website or onsite at city hall,” Cockburn said. “They can also bring an equal value of newly wrapped school supplies and take care of their parking ticket in that way. The only tickets that don’t qualify are handicap violations.”

This is the fourth year that the city has partnered with the Teacher Supply Warehouse to support local teachers. Past campaigns raised more than $7,500 in donations. The Teacher Supply Warehouse allows Guilford County teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.

“We’ve figured out that the value of supplies that they take on each visit is about $150 to $300 worth of stuff,” Courts said. “Research shows teachers spend anywhere from $450 to $1,000 in their own money to buy things for their classroom every year. We’re thrilled to offer this resource. Even more important than the value of the supplies and the help for their pocketbook, it’s such an emotional boost to know that the community cares about them and really has their back.”

The Teacher Supply Warehouse has already filled more than 1,800 orders this year and has given out over $255,000 worth of supplies before the new school year even started.

Suggested donations include:

2-Pocket Folders

Antibacterial Wipes

Construction Paper

Copy Paper

Crayons

Dry-Erase Markers

Flash Drives

Glue Sticks

No. 2 Pencils

Pencil Pouches

Permanent Markers

Post-It Notes

Scissors – child and adult

Spiral/Composition Notebooks

Tissues