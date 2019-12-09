GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are asking for the public's help in keeping crime out of the City of Greensboro.

The latest GPD crime report shows a slight uptick in violent and property crimes.

Police investigated more than 1,174 violent crimes so far this year compared to 916 last year.

That includes homicides, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults.

When it comes to property crimes, police already investigated about 7,491 incidents so far this year compared to 6,506 last year.

That includes auto thefts, larceny, and residential and commercial burglaries.

If you choose to do the math, GPD has seen an overall 17-percent increase in violent and property crime in 2019.

You can help make the City of Greensboro safer by staying informed.

Police are currently raising crime prevention awareness by encouraging the public to use the Crime Mapping tool.

Crime Mapping helps law enforcement agencies across the nation provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their neighborhood.

According to Crime Mapping, crime data is extracted on a regular basis from each department's records system so that the information being viewed through a Web browser is the most current available.

The goal is to assist police departments in reducing crime through a better-informed citizenry.

GPD is also offering the following Crime Prevention Tips:

Protect Yourself:

In order for a crime to occur, three conditions must be present:

Motive: A person must have a need or desire to commit a crime

Means: A person must have a way or method to commit the crime

Opportunity: A set of circumstances must be present in order for the crime to occur

If you can eliminate the criminal's means or opportunity, you can reduce your chances of being victimized. The information on these web pages will raise your awareness of certain crimes, and provide you with helpful information so you can take action to protect yourself.

Protect Your Property: