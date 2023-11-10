Free grape picking at Guilford County Farm

Guilford County has a public vineyard at the county farm and right now you can go and pick grapes for free!

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Parks has just the ticket if you're looking for something free to do with the kids or maybe a good date activity. Guilford County has a public vineyard at the county farm, and right now you can go and pick grapes for free!

They grow the grapes for local food shelters, but staff and volunteers have already picked what they can. The County wants you to help yourself to what's left before the crop goes bad.

There were tons of grapes left when WFMY News 2’s Ben Briscoe went Tuesday to check it out. But if you're interested, you might want to go sooner rather than later.

While you're there, take in the rest of the Guilford County farm. There are 720 acres. Most are leased to local farmers, but 120 acres are maintained by the county with hiking trails, greenhouses, and fishing ponds. Birders also say it's the best place to watch birds in the county.

If you like spending time outside at the farm, there's also a chance 2 make an impact on our community - they need volunteers. The county needs people to help maintain the trails, work in the greenhouse, and host education classes about topics like hiking, birding, and gardening. If you're interested contact John Gladstone at jgladst@guilfordcountync.gov

