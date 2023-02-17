80 Years: Greensboro Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. celebrates anniversary extravaganza

The Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. is partnering with the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Campaign.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc is celebrating 80 years and invites the community to celebrate its anniversary with community service.

The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Campaign has been selected as the chapter's 80th anniversary community service partner.

Go Red for Women encourages awareness of issues of women and heart disease. The campaign educates women on the risk for heart disease and the tools needed to lead a heart healthy lifestyle.

The chapter was chartered on May 24, 1942, with eight members.

Today, it has more than 440 active members and has been a staple in Greensboro and throughout Guilford County providing service that engages and inspires. For more than half a century, the chapter members have involved themselves in local service projects that have been extremely meaningful to the community.