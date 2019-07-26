GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't miss out on your dream car!

The Greensboro Auto Auction is holding a Classic Cars Auction - Summer Sale at the GAA Palace on Norwalk Street.

More than 600 classic cars, along with classic memorabilia, will be on display at the auction.

The three-day Summer Sale started on Thursday, July 25th and ends on July 27th.

Friday

8:00am: Gates open

10:00am: Auction starts offering 255 vehicles.

Saturday

8:00 am: Gates Open

10:00am: Auction starts offering 195 vehicles.

Tickets cost $15 per person, per day. Children under 5 are free.

If you can't make it to the Summer Sale, you might want to consider going to the Fall Sale from November 7th to November 9th.

For more information about the GAA Auto Auction, click here.