Greensboro breast cancer survivor: 'They saved me, so I'm there to save others!'

Maria Hicks-Few says having mammograms early and often saved her life. She is now helping other women who cannot afford mammograms, get screened for free.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "They saved me, so I'm there to save others!"

Maria Hicks-Few is on a mission to save lives. Her colossal goal was inspired by her own breast cancer diagnosis.

The Greensboro breast cancer survivor says finding her breast cancer early saved her life and now she's taking action to help women who cannot afford mammograms, get screened for free.

Hicks-Few credits the doctors and radiologists at Cone Health for finding a tumor too small to detect with a self-exam.

"Something so small, you could barely see it on my ultrasounds and on my screens. It would have been deadly had I not treated it 2 years ago," said Hicks-Few.

She's thankful doctors detected her Stage 1 breast cancer but said it did not make the treatment any easier.

"I lost all my hair, I had to shave my head and it was a true journey," said Hicks-Few. "Those who know me know I live by my hair but I had to get over that and just live because that is the goal," said Hicks-Few.

Multiple rounds of chemotherapy took an emotional and physical toll, but from the journey came inspiration. She wrote the book From Cocoon to Butterfly.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Cone Health Mammography Scholarship Fund.

"It is so important to get the screening even if you don't have the funds and that's why I'm part of this movement to help Cone raise this money," she said. "If you cannot afford it there are programs out there. Call Cone, or any other breast cancer organization. They will have the resources to get yourself checked," said Hicks-Few.

You can get involved and help more women get life-saving breast cancer screening by registering for the Women's Only 5K Virtual Walk and Run.

Our virtual race starts this Saturday! If you recently registered and missed packet mailing, you can come to see us this... Posted by Women's Only 5K Walk & Run on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

From Saturday, September 25 to Saturday, October 2 you can walk or run 3 miles from any location. It can be in the park, in your neighborhood, or on the treadmill. There are course maps on the registration website. You can also log your time through the RaceJoy app.