Greensboro Children’s Museum cuts back on free programs, fundraising to continue play-based education

Some programs aren't offered because the museum had to cut costs and doesn't have the staffing. Through a fundraiser, they hope to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We know young children learn best through play.

Museums are the ideal place for them to develop critical thinking skills through hands-on activities.

Most of us can remember a time we went to a museum and got to interact with the exhibits.



Those experiences stick with you and often times the things learned at museums aren't taught in school.

The Greensboro Children's Museum has offered play-based education for more than two decades, but now some programs aren't running.



Kids are missing out on the experience because the foundation needs help to fully bounce back from the pandemic.



In 2020 the museum was only open for three months because of COVID.

They brought in little money and as a result the museum's CEO, Marian King said the intimate group programs where staff engage with children are currently cut short.

“Besides coming in and having all the exhibits, we also offer times throughout the day where we do story sparks, art studio, and stem time where we have staff on the floor who gather guests together for free program time,” King said.

The free programs offered with admission went from being offered five times a day to once or twice a day.

Going so long without the community coming through their doors forced them to even get rid of programs like their cooking school.

“We had to reduce the number of staff, and staff that remained we had to reduce some of their hours. That's one of the reasons we can’t offer some programs,” King said. “So the more support we receive from the community the more successful our campaign the more it will allow us to continue to layer things back on.”

The exhibits fundraising campaign began in September in hopes of getting back to pre-pandemic levels.



Money donated also allows the play space to offer scholarships for less fortunate families.

“We know people are at different levels and always have been. We want to make sure we're doing everything we can to make the museum accessible,” King said. “That's why the scholarships and discounted hours are so important to us because we want to be here for everybody.”

The fundraising goal is $50,000.

If the goal isn’t met King said some things will be discounted.

Scholarships or the discount hours on Friday nights where tickets are half off may come to an end.

Some programs may be discontinued as well.