GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro church is serving up Thanksgiving dinner for up to 700 people in need.

The Maximizing Life Family Worship Center hopes to feed at least 300 people hot turkey, fixins, and everything you need to fill your belly with food and fellowship.

Pastors Omar and Brandi Rojas lead the church and the effort for the free Thanksgiving meal. Pastor Rojas says this community service is part of their mission to help others.

"Many of us refer to people who don't have homes as homeless. We refer to them as transitional because things are not always going to be this way," said Rojas.

The church plans on offering a 5 Star service for Thanksgiving as the community sits and volunteers serve.

"We've had people say, 'I haven't had Thanksgiving in years and this made it feel like family,'" said Rojas. "It was a blessing to see them happy."

The church is prepared to feed up to 700 people this Thanksgiving. After the April tornado damaged their house of worship in East Greensboro, they continued to lift others when they fell on hard times.

"We've been serving since Day 1. We've never stopped serving. The day after the tornado we were out there feeding people so that's what we do, that's what God created us to be."

The Maximizing Life Family Worship Center will host a free Thanksgiving meal this Thursday, November 22, 2018. It's from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro.

There will be a DJ, entertainment a dance line and so much more. If you would like to learn about how to get involved or donate, feel free to reach out to the church by calling (336) 638-1174.

