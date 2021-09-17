Greensboro Church offers COVID Incentives: $100 for a vaccine, $10 for a test

Oak Grove AME Zion Church in Greensboro is giving you a $10 gift card when you get a COVID test or a $100 gift card with your first dose of a COVID vaccine

GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID-19 testing is in high demand right now as more people leave their home offices and go back to work in person. With student-athletes testing for the virus weekly following COVID protocols and events requiring negative tests or proof of vaccination to get into events, appointments to get a COVID test or a vaccine are being booked several days out.

You skip the line, get a COVID test or vaccine, plus put some money in your pocket on Saturday, September 18.

Oak Grove AME Zion in Greensboro is giving you a $10 gift card when you get a COVID test or a $100 gift card when you get your first dose of a COVID vaccine. The church has enough gift cards for 1,000 people and you don't need an appointment, your ID, or insurance to get it. North Carolina-based Ottendorf Laboratories, LLC is providing the testing and vaccines.

The NCDHHS COVID Dashboard shows 52% of the state's total eligible population is fully vaccinated. 56% have had at least one dose of a vaccine.