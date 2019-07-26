GREENSBORO, N.C. — It takes speed, focus and nimble fingers.

Two local athletes are hoping to come out cup stacking champions at this week's AAU Junior Olympics.

Cup stacking is just one of more than a dozen sports that have brought thousands of athletes to the Triad for the competition.

Sophie and Sebastian are from Greensboro and have been stacking for years.

Both say they are excited but a little nervous about this weekend's competition.

The sport stacking tournament runs July 26th - July 28th at the Greensboro Coliseum.