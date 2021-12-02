Three ways to stay accountable and keep up with your fitness goals: Fitness Friday

Nearly 80% of people who make New Year’s Resolutions have dropped them by the second week of February. AWOL Fitness expert Lynch Hunt shows you how to stay on track.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're now a month and a half into 2021 and if you started the year with a goal of working out, you may be feeling some burnout already.

Fitness expert Lynch Hunt says that's not unusual. He says nearly 80% of people who make New Year’s Resolutions have dropped them by the second week of February.

Hunt, who owns AWOL Fitness in Greensboro offers three ways to stay motivated, stay on track and focused on your goals.

1. Accountability:

(friend, community, coach, or an app that logs or tracks your activity)

"We are able to keep people moving towards their goals this time of year because we use the right accountability. You need a friend, you need a partner, you need a coach, you need a community or even an app to keep you on track. This type of accountability is going to make you 80% more active," said Hunt.

2. Action:

"Action changes things and 20% of the right action is going to take care of 80% of your results. So the right accountability will have you doing the right action for you to get the right results or the right accomplishments," said Hunt.

3. Accomplishment- or small wins:

"Accomplishments or achievements lead to small wins. And small wins give you the confidence that gives you the ability to believe in your own abilities to perform well. Ultimately, that turns into empowerment and that keeps you going and growing in the direction of your goals."