Need a laptop? A Greensboro group wants to give your student one, free!

Community group aims to close the technology gap providing free laptops to students who need one

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Technology glitches with North Carolina's remote learning program was a big problem as students started the first week of remote learning. Another troubling reality is that not every student has a device to log onto, placing those students further behind in their classes.

A Triad community group is collecting and handing out laptops to help cut the digital divide. Greensboro-based iAlign Dance Company is collecting your new or gently used laptops. After they're professionally refurbished, the devices go right back into the community so students can log on.

Founder Brittany Cleckley says the community can help close the tech gap and stressed the importance of acting now.

"The numbers that we received was over 10% of students never logged on when school let out back in March and part of that is because they need the technology," said Cleckley.

The help comes at a time when districts face a shortage of laptops to educate their students from home. Guilford County Schools ordered 78,000 laptops to help facilitate remote learning for students and teachers, but they might not arrive until November.

About 10,000 devices were handed out to students since July. However, the district is still short.

Cleckley says your donation will help students who do not have a device right now learn from home in the meantime.

"Anything that will be able to help them complete this virtual learning is great. Everybody has a laptop that they don't use anymore, can you donate that laptop if you don't use it? We will refurbish it, give it to a student, you get a tax write off for it, a student in our area will be able to use it to finish their education this year," said Cleckley.

The organization has already collected and handed out hundreds of laptops.