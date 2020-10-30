Drive-thru Halloween event offers safe, socially distant, and spooky fun

Several communities are holding drive-thru Halloween events, but one Greensboro event is also giving away clothes and food

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is not the same this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it doesn't mean an end to all the fun!

Different community groups are holding drive-thru Halloween events this year due to the pandemic. But one event to note is giving out free candy and a ton of other free stuff.

Community organizer Kim Isaac is partnering with Cone Health, Bojangles, Backpack Beginnings, and Wrangler: Kontoor for some amazing giveaways.

Along with candy and candy bags, trick-or-treaters will receive free food from Bojangles, free clothes, and jeans from Wrangler: Kontoor Brands, free book bags, books, bus passes, resources for rental and utility assistance, and even free COVID-19 testing.

"The kids and their families will get their candy, get food, get clothes and Moses Cone is one of the sponsors so they're going to be doing free COVID testing, which is amazing," Isaac said.

The event this Saturday is a drive-thru event, so families should stay in their cars when driving up to receive all this free stuff. If you walk up, the event is also designed as a grab and go service. Isaac explained what that means.

"Kids can drive-thru with their parents and one of the volunteers will actually hand them a bag of candy. I know we'll probably get quite a few walk-ups so to keep them safe we are going to be practicing social distancing and everyone will need to wear a mask," she said.

If you get out of your car or walk up you will also be required to have your temperature checked before going to each station.