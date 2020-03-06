x
Now hiring: Triad nurses in need

Kindred Hospital in Greensboro is hosting a virtual hiring fair Wednesday, June 3.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro hospital is looking to hire health care heroes virtually. 

Kindred Hospital is hosting a virtual hiring event on Wednesday, June 3 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. 

The goal is to expedite the hiring process and fill open positions as the coronavirus pandemic puts extra strain on the health care system. 

Kindred Hospital primarily treats chronically, critically ill patients who require an extended stay in a hospital setting with individualized care plans, according to its website. 

The hospital is also offering a $10,000 signing bonus to any full-time registered nurses who are hired. 

If you are interested in learning more about the hospital or the virtual hiring event, click here to head to Kindred Hospital's website. 

