GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Housing Coalition is turning 30! It's a nonprofit geared towards advocating for fair, safe, and affordable housing for low and moderate income people and those with special needs.

GHC is celebrating a three decade anniversary with a Mardi Gras inspired fundraiser. The birthday bash will be an evening filled with with socializing, dancing, and a silent auction. Partygoers are encouraged to wear Mardi Gras flair for a chance to win the evening's mask contest, bid on an array of silent auction items, and prep taste buds for hors d'oeuvres catered by Painted Plate Catering.

During the celebration, retired Assistant City Manager of the City of Greensboro Barbara Harris will be presented with the inaugural Beth McKee-Huger Housing Advocate of the Year Award for her dedicated support and advocacy of affordable housing in Greensboro. The annual award has been newly named to recognize Beth McKee-Huger, a local affordable housing advocate and former executive director of GHC. GHC will also recognize its outgoing executive director, Brett Byerly.

Over 30 years, thousands upon thousands of families have received life-changing help through GHC's services. Innovative projects have helped pave the way for national trends and have served as inspiration across the country. GHC has built a reputation as the "911 of housing." When housing disasters — natural or man-made, widespread or on a household level —threaten the well-being of people in our community, GHC steps in without hesitation to coordinate and support the families impacted.

The problems of homelessness, housing insecurity, and affordable housing persist across the U.S. In the City of Greensboro, GHC says, nearly half of families are rent-burdened. That means they spend more than 30% of their income on rent and have little to spend on other basic needs. Greensboro is ranked No. 7 among large cities in the country with the highest eviction rates.

"We move forward, thankful for the accomplishments made and yet cognizant of the work we must do to ensure those in need are able to secure or retain fair, safe, healthy and affordable housing," said Antonia Monk Richburg, GHC's Board of Directors Chair.

The GHC 30th Birthday Bash is made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including presenting sponsors IBERIABANK, City of Greensboro, and an Anonymous Housing Hero, as well as partnering sponsor Lincoln Financial Group.

The GHC 30th Birthday Bash will be held on Thursday at the Painted Plate at the Vineyard located at 3404 Whitehurst Rd. in Greensboro. Doors open at 6:30pm and the party officially starts at 7:00pm. All event proceeds will benefit Greensboro Housing Coalition and the community it serves. For tickets to the event, click here.