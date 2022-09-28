Greensboro's LeBauer Park is all 'pinked' out for breast cancer awareness

The 2022 Pink in the Park event educates women about breast cancer, how to detect it, and the life-saving treatments available to beat it

GREENSBORO, N.C. — LeBauer Park is going pink Thursday, September 29, for the 2022 Pink in the Park Breast Cancer Awareness event.

The 14th annual event is a celebration of life for anyone who has had breast cancer or is impacted by breast cancer. It is also the Triad's kick-off to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The event is back in person for the first time since the pandemic.

The day honors those currently fighting breast cancer, remembers those who have lost their battles, and celebrates those who are thriving.

DRI Greensboro Imaging hosts the event every year, filling Lebauer Park in downtown Greensboro with an array of breast cancer resources to educate women about the illness, how to detect it, and the life-saving treatments available to beat it.

The event also offers resources to support recently diagnosed patients undergoing treatment and their families. Greensboro Imaging will also have its new mobile mammography unit on-site Thursday for screenings.

WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain will host the event from 10 am until 1 pm at LeBauer Park in Downtown Greensboro.