Greensboro Police offer two 'Safety Town' camp locations starting this year

Safety Town is a pint-sized, life-like town that teaches children every component of safety from poison control, traffic, trains, and fire safety.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A popular camp for Greensboro kids is expanding to include two locations! Safety Town has been running at the Lewis Recreation Center in Greensboro for more than 4 decades. This year organizers are opening a second location at Barber Park to give more elementary-age children the opportunity to attend the camp since it was on hold during the pandemic.

Corp. Sherry Bruscino with the Greensboro Police Department said the new location will give 5 and 6-year-olds on the city's east side equal access to this unique training opportunity.

"We're ready to get back to full scale. Last year we had about half of the number of kids that we can handle, so this year we're having 8 sessions so hopefully, we'll have 600 to 800 kids," said Bruscino. "It will be nice to get everybody back!"

Safety Town is a pint-sized life-like town that teaches children every component of safety. Campers learn from Greensboro Police officers, with special visits from the fire department and other first responders on how to stay safe at home, in their neighborhood, and at school.

Safety Town registration is OPEN!! Follow the link below to register for this fun and educational summer experience.... Posted by Greensboro Police Department on Friday, April 1, 2022

"Safety Town teaches everything from poison control, traffic, trains, and how to negotiate life as a 5 or 6-year-old Greensboro citizen. They get to spend a lot of time with the police officers. They form a bond with the officers and volunteers," said Neal Leaper, Safety Town President.

Safety Town is a two-hour-a-day, two-week program that costs $40 a child. There are 8 sessions at two different sites this year with the capacity to hold around 100 students per class.

Due to the past cancellations during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are also allowing 7-year-old children to attend the camp. Next year, it will return to a camp for only 5 and 6-year-olds.