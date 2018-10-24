GREENSBORO, NC -- You don't usually want to see police motorcycles riding behind you but this weekend it's a good thing! Greensboro Police officers are putting their helmets on for the Chief's Ride - a motorcycle ride to raise money for the Special Olympics.

There are more than 40,000 Special Olympic athletes in North Carolina and this event helps them compete.

The ride is Saturday, October 27th at Riding High Harley Davidson from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.. Registration begins at 8:00 that morning or you can register online here. It's $35 for a single rider and $45 for double riders.

If you can't make the event but still want to donate, click here.

