Deadly crashes are on the rise in Greensboro, transportation engineer works to implement more safety measures

The city’s Metropolitan Planning Organization is vying for a $5 million federal grant to implement new safety measures to prevent traffic fatalities.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Data shows deadly crashes are on the rise in Greensboro.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization tracks traffic incidents and has found that fatal crashes have increased since 2017.

Now the organization is vying for a federal grant to help prevent traffic fatalities.

According to Lydia Mclntyre the city’s transportation planning engineer, 2021 was a hard year in terms of fatal crashes. It's concerning because there were fewer people on the road because of the pandemic.

“When we compare Greensboro to some of the other larger MPO's like Charlotte and Durham our per capita crash rate was higher than some of the other MPO's in the state of North Carolina," Mclntyre said.

FATAL CRASHES IN GREENSBORO

42 fatalities in 2017

50 fatalities in 2021

28 deaths so far in 2022



When the city started vision zero in 2017, a program aimed at reducing traffic fatalities there were 42 deaths.



“You don't think about the ripple effect that the loss of their life has on that family and the lasting effect it has,” Mclntyre said. “This program supports extending life.”

To prevent further tragedies zero vision has applied for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant.

If granted the funds, $5 million will be distributed over the course of 5 years.



This will allow the organization to go from education to implementing changes in infrastructure that prevent traffic fatalities.

“Right now we put out speed signs so they show when you're speeding but one that's been discussed and done in other countries and here in the US is speed cameras so that could be something," Mclntyre said.

Something like speed cameras would require city council approval and proof that it could save lives.





The city said any new safety measure it implements will focus on reducing speeding and distracted driving because those are the leading causes of traffic fatalities in Greensboro.

January is when the city will know if it received the grant.