GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new stage play is bringing a conversation most couples don't like talking about to the table. The play, Inside My Marriage: Can You Handle The Truth? is debuting at the Carolina Theatre this Saturday, September 14, 2019, to help you tackle issues within your marriage.

Best-selling author and playwright, Nikole Miller wrote the play based on her book with the same title. She says the play leaves no stone unturned and no topic off-limits.

"We are talking about it all. Those hard subjects that no one wants to talk about, sexual frustration, what you're going through in your marriage, infidelity, the blended family that won't blend, we're talking about," said Miller.

Miller says both couples and singles will enjoy the play because it dives into topics that happen before, during and after marriage.

"Singles can definitely come out. We're talking about the relationship where the woman is ready to get married but the man is not. So we're talking about that 5-year relationship when it's time and he's not ready. That put a ring on a moment," explained Miller.

Relationship expert Karen Canion is co-hosting the play with her husband, Ken. Canion explained this is a play for everyone to explore their relationships and have some fun.

"In marriage, we make things so serious and we always bring our representative to the table, we never can be our true selves. We want everybody to come out, have fun, and of course, there will be laughter with Ken and me, but be able to sit back and look at your relationship and learn to be the true authentic self that you need to be."

Tickets are on sale now for the show this Saturday, September 14th at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. You can click here for more information.