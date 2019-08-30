GREENSBORO, N.C. — Booking a last minute vacation is normally pricey, but not if you're willing to turn that vacation, into a 'staycation."

The Proximity Hotel is offering Triad residents a discounted rate for the 2019 Labor Day weekend.

In addition to the savings on your room, the hotel will give you a voucher to spend at one of their restaurants or on some of their services.

The Proximity Hotel offers a sustainable design with modern rooms, an infinity swimming pool, complimentary bike rentals and upscale food.

If you're interested in taking advantage of the deal, give the hotel a call at 336-379-8200 or click here.

The savings are only being offered for this Labor Day weekend.

