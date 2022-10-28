A new Greensboro bargain store offers inflation relief

Tote Boys retail liquidation sells items for as low as $1 providing weekly deals for those looking to cut costs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation is making it harder for people to afford monthly expenses.

According to Moody's Analytics people spent $445 more in September on the same items from a year ago.



A new bargain store in Greensboro could help people cut costs locally.

Tote Boys held its grand opening in October offering unique items for a bargain.

The founder Marvin Martin said the retail liquidation store is about bringing a service to the community at a time when inflation is making it hard for people to make ends meet.

“We buy large close-out inventory, customer returns, sometimes lost packages from larger retail companies and we buy the truck loads of the excess merchandise and we break it down and spread it all over in these wooden bins and people can go digging for treasures," Martin said.

Every Wednesday new items are dumped into the bins. All items are $10 on Wednesdays. The price continues to go down throughout the week and is just $1 on Mondays.

“You never know what you’ll find. You could find an Ipad people in our Danville store have found cell phones and laptops," Martin said. "Someone just got an i7 processor for $5.”

Martin opened his first store in Danville, Virginia about a year ago as a way to get troubled youth employed.

“I’m a long-time mentor trying to help kids gain employment, stay in school and strive for success," Martin said. "I had a hard time getting kids jobs in the community so I promised myself I would give young men and women an opportunity to learn work ethic. That’s what we’re doing in Danville."

In Greensboro Martin said he plans to host holiday toy drives and other events to give back to the community.