GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you want to get away and become one with nature this summer?

If so, you don't have to look far to find a vacation hotspot nestled in greenery.

You might want to consider checking-in at "The Roost."

It's an Airbnb rental located on Roseland Street in Greensboro.

By the way, it's an eco-friendly Treehouse!

Airbnb Host Amanda Albert built the treehouse with friends in her backyard at home back in October 2015.

It took about 5 months for the treehouse to be complete.

"My yard is surrounded by trees," said Albert. "I wanted to not take up the land space, but be able to use some of the land underneath. I just thought, 'well let's raise it up.' Once we started building it, we looked around and realized how much we were in the trees. We thought, 'oh my gosh, we are building a tree house'."

The Roost comes with a number of amenities and accommodations.

That includes a bedroom nook with all natural wool mattress and organic cotton sheets, open-space kitchen with a hot plate, toaster oven, and sink, and a small bathroom with a toilet, shower, sink, and hanging wall mirror.

Even though the treehouse does not have a television for entertainment, guests are welcome to enjoy the installed air conditioning and Wi-Fi.

"I wanted people to be able to enjoy the space," said Albert. "I thought the I would try out Airbnb and it just started going well."

More than 100 guests have already stayed at the rental in the trees.

In fact, Airbnb recently released a report revealing the #1 most "wish-listed" rental listing in each of the top 20 home sharing counties in North Carolina.

The Roost topped the chart against hundreds of other Airbnb rentals located in Guilford County.

Airbnb told WFMY News 2 the "wish-list" function allows users to save the listings they most desire when planning trips, whether it be a treehouse, a converted bus, or a charming neighborhood that catches their eye.

The most wish-listed listings in North Carolina are among the most unique and special homes on Airbnb's platform.

"It's a nice quiet space in the middle of the City of Greensboro," said Albert. "The whole place is surrounded by wood and made with natural material. I just think it feels cozy and most of the guests have said the same thing."

For more information about The Roost, such as pricing and availability, click here.