GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hunger is a serious problem in North Carolina.
According to Feeding America, 1 in 7 people struggle with hunger every day.
That includes more than 460,000 children.
Greensboro Urban Ministry is working to fight hunger with an Annual Fall Food Drive.
The purpose of the food drive is to fully re-stock the nonprofit's food pantry to help feed children, women, and men in the Triad.
The Fall Food Drive will be held on October 18th and 19th at participating grocery stores in Greensboro.
That includes Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Lowe's Foods, and Walmart Neighborhood Markets.
Shoppers are encouraged to donate much-needed food items in the GUM donation boxes stationed at each grocery store location.
A full shopping lists with some of the most needed items can be found at the grocery store entrance.
The food drive is a vital part of GUM's "Emergency Groceries" program.
All donations stay local and are distributed to residents of greater Greensboro.
To learn more information about Greensboro Urban Ministry or ways to get involved in fighting hunger, click here.
Suggested Shopping List:
Protein:
- Tuna
- Salmon
- Beef Stew
- Spam
- Corned Beef
- Peanut Butter
Vegetables:
- Mixed Vegetables
- Turnip Greens
- Green Peas
- Tomatoes
- Corn
- Green Beans
Canned Fruits:
- Peaches
- Pears
- Applesauce
- Fruit Cocktail
- Mandarin Oranges
- Cooked Apples
Other Items:
- Soups
- Sugar
- Dry Milk
- Oatmeal
- Macaroni & Cheese
- Bags of Dry Beans
- Bags of Rice
Specialty Items:
- Simlac with Iron
- Enfamil with Iron
- Gerber Gentle
- Ensure