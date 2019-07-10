GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hunger is a serious problem in North Carolina.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 7 people struggle with hunger every day.

That includes more than 460,000 children.

Greensboro Urban Ministry is working to fight hunger with an Annual Fall Food Drive.

The purpose of the food drive is to fully re-stock the nonprofit's food pantry to help feed children, women, and men in the Triad.

The Fall Food Drive will be held on October 18th and 19th at participating grocery stores in Greensboro.

That includes Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Lowe's Foods, and Walmart Neighborhood Markets.

Shoppers are encouraged to donate much-needed food items in the GUM donation boxes stationed at each grocery store location.

A full shopping lists with some of the most needed items can be found at the grocery store entrance.

The food drive is a vital part of GUM's "Emergency Groceries" program.

All donations stay local and are distributed to residents of greater Greensboro.

To learn more information about Greensboro Urban Ministry or ways to get involved in fighting hunger, click here.

Suggested Shopping List:

Protein:

Tuna

Salmon

Beef Stew

Spam

Corned Beef

Peanut Butter

Vegetables:

Mixed Vegetables

Turnip Greens

Green Peas

Tomatoes

Corn

Green Beans

Canned Fruits:

Peaches

Pears

Applesauce

Fruit Cocktail

Mandarin Oranges

Cooked Apples

Other Items:

Soups

Sugar

Dry Milk

Oatmeal

Macaroni & Cheese

Bags of Dry Beans

Bags of Rice

Specialty Items: