GREENSBORO, N.C. — As coronavirus concerns continue to grow, people across the nation are using disinfecting wipes to frequently clean surfaces to avoid the spread of COVID-19. But, the problem is, some people are flushing wipes in the toilet.

The City of Greensboro is sending a message to residents to stop putting wipes in the toilet. Greensboro has more than 1,400 miles of sewer lines and more than 70 miles of force mains. Crews work around the clock to ensure the sewer system is working properly.

But, since March, the city has seen a spike in clogged pipes due to wipes and other non-flushable products. Unlike toilet paper, wipes of any kind do not easily break down. If you flush wipes, you could cause blockages in your home plumbing and the city's sewage collection system.

"When they gather together, they create a plug or a blockage," said Michael Borchers, Director of Greensboro Water Resources Department. "Even though it may not affect you, it will certainly affect someone downstream. We need to help each other out, especially in this time. This is one way we can do it. Even if it's not an issue or pose as a problem for you."

The Water Resources Department released a video on YouTube last month to inform the public that "All Wipes Clog Pipes." Greensboro is also reminding the public to avoid putting other products in the toilet, including "flushable wipes." City leaders say "flushable wipes" are not actually flushable. Instead, the wipes can create the possibility of more severe sewer problems. All wipes, along with paper towels and face tissue, should be tossed in the trash to help protect the sewer system.