Whitsett family uses grief to inspire giving this Thanksgiving

The Robertsons lost their only son, Cameron, in a tragic accident in September. Friday, they're honoring him and his love of sports with a flag football fundraiser.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad family is turning their grief into giving this holiday season.



The Robertsons lost their only son, Cameron in a tragic accident in September. The first-grader at Sedalia Elementary was just six years old.

His mom, Kia Robertson, described Cameron as incredibly smart, an awesome athlete, and a caring brother to his three sisters.

Robertson said her son Cameron also loved football and played for the town of Gibsonville. The family is honoring Cameron this Friday through the sport he dreamed of playing when he grew up.

The Turkey Bowl, in remembrance of Cameron Robertson, is the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gibsonville Recreation Center.

Please share share share Cameron will Never be forgotten!! Thank you for your support as we start this New Journey... Posted by Kia Robertson on Saturday, October 30, 2021

The flag football game is geared to children ages five to 12. It is free to participate or attend; however, the family asks that you donate a canned food item to benefit the Community Food Pantry at the Gibsonville Library.