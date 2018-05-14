GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - Guilford County Schools is sending a huge thank you to teachers and staff members across the district.

It's part of Amazing GCS Month.

Every year in the month of May, students and parents share their stories about how a teacher or GCS employee went above and beyond the call of duty.

Guilford County Schools has about 10,000 employees.

The district serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.

Teachers throughout the district are known for helping students in and out of the classroom.

But earlier this year, Guilford County Schools says, a teacher saved a students life.

Tamara Settle teaches first-graders at Sternberger Elementary in Greensboro.

Settle was having lunch with her students when she noticed another student at an adjacent table choking on a carrot.

The teacher jumped into action, performed the Heimlich Maneuver, and saved the student's life.

This isn't the first time a GCS employee has went above and beyond what's expected.

GCS says school staff members have performed CPR or helped others in distress several times throughout the school year.

GCS is calling on the entire community to share how teachers, principals, media specialists, bus drivers, custodians, and other employees make a difference.

Amazing GCS stories can be shared on social media using the hashtag #amazingGCS.

To learn more information about Amazing GCS month or to read stories shared about GCS employees, click here.

© 2018 WFMY