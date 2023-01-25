Find the best program with Guilford County School's Choice Showcase

There are 48 choice schools across the district offering 66 programs for any grade level to allow students the opportunity to learn the way they learn best.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When it comes to education, Guilford County Schools has many choices has many different ways they help students succeed. There are 48 choice schools across the district offering 66 programs for any grade level to allow students the opportunity to learn the way they learn best and be mentored by passionate and knowledgeable teachers and staff.

Students can learn everything from cyber security and aviation to agriculture science and how to be an educator. Each school and program’s design are based on research, best practices, student and family input, and feedback from employers who help the district predict the kinds of professionals they will need. We met several students at Western Guilford High School who are enrolled in the global logistics and supply chain management academy.

Guilford County Schools is hosting its Choice Showcase where parents can learn more about what each school has to offer. It starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 1st at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

If you can't make it to the showcase, Schools are offering "Tuesday Tours" and open houses where families can look at the spaces their child may learn and meet with teachers in certain choice programs.