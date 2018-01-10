GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Getting ready for college? A lot of high school students are planning their next steps and there is an event Tuesday, October 2, 2018 to help students out!

Guilford County Schools' College Night is your opportunity to meet with recruiters from some of the top schools in the nation, state and right here in the Triad.

The annual event is free and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greensboro, which will also be offering seniors the chance to win a $500 scholarship.

Students can meet admission representatives from more than 100 educational institutions, including two- and four-year colleges, military branches and community and technical colleges. Representatives will be available to answer questions about college majors, the admissions process and on-campus activities. Financial aid sessions will be offered at 5:45 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“College Night is a great way for families to gather a range of important information in a short amount of time,” says Clinton Wilson, supervisor of high school counseling. “Students may discover that the perfect school for them is one they haven’t yet explored.”

College Night also starts North Carolina Countdown to College in October and prepares students for free college application week, which is Oct. 15-19, 2018. Parents may also want to attend Guilford Parent Academy’s College Planning Series, which begins Monday, Oct. 1.

Guilford County Schools College Night is Tuesday, October 2, 2018 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

