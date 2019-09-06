GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our week-long series highlighting stellar graduates in our community is ending in the perfect way; with a student who has perfect attendance!

Elijah Woodberry has never missed a day of school in 13 years! Guilford County Schools says the Dudley High School graduate never missed a day from Kindergarten through the 12th grade.

Elijah joined WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show to talk about his perfect record.

He says he had a lot of help making it to school every day.

"I'm going to keep it real," he said. "My mom nudged me just a bit!"

That little nudge every morning paid off. Elijah will get a jump start on college this summer taking summer classes at North Carolina A&T State University through the Upward Bound program. And this fall he will be attending college at Shaw University in Raleigh.

Congratulations, Elijah!