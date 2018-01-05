ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. - Habitat For Humanity of Alamance County is celebrating "She Nailed It Week."

It's a program dedicated to bringing about 100 women together to work on the Habitat job sites.

The purpose is to build affordable housing throughout Alamance County.

More than 17,000 households in Alamance County make less than $25,000 a year.

Habitat for Humanity is one of few options available to lower income working families.

Organizers say owning a Habitat house means a family leaves poverty behind and begins to build wealth as a property owner.

The Women Build 2018 program challenges all women to build homes, eliminate poverty, and learn new skills.

During She Nailed It Week, volunteers build homes during various shifts from May 1st to May 5th.

Habitat is also seeking companies and groups to form a Grassroots Team to help raise funds for the "She Nailed It" program.

Individuals, schools, clubs, sororities, congregations, and other nonprofit or non-corporate groups are asked to form a team of 6-10 individuals.

The team is encouraged to raise at least $2,500 for the Women Build program.

Build teams also enjoy working on the Habitat job site from May 8th to May 31st to help create a better community.

To learn more about the "She Nailed It" Program or to register as a volunteer, click here.

