GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Valentine's Day, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro in partnership with the City of Greensboro will dedicate the first total rebuild of a home destroyed by the devastating tornado of April 2018. During the ceremony, homeowners Yolanda and Kenley Harris will join family, city officials, community leaders and volunteers at the totally new 1,400 square foot, 3-bedroom-2-bath home, sitting atop of a new foundation rotated to face the cul-de-sac. A new American Flag will also be raised on the home's flagpole toppled by the tornado. The dedication speakers include the Harrises, Greensboro Councilmember Sharon Hightower and David Kolosieke, president and chief executive officer, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro.

Construction on the new home began last October, when first walls were raised and support boards signed by family and friends. Since the tornado struck, the Harrises resided in temporary quarters owned by Habitat Greensboro. The Harrises are scheduled to move into their new home in the next 30 days. The homeowners will also have a small mortgage under the arrangement with Habitat Greensboro and City of Greensboro. As a condition of ownership, Habitat Greensboro says, the Harrises earned their new home with hours of required "sweat equity" construction on their new home.

"Our partnership with the City, with significant assistance from Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Pella Windows, helps the homeowner to rebuild and own a safe new house they can call home again in the neighborhood where they have lived for decades," said David Kolosieke, president and chief executive office of Habitat Greensboro.

Since 1987 Habitat Greensboro has been renovating and repairing about 20 homes each year with the help of nearly 6,000 volunteers and 30 staff members. Since its inception, Habitat of Greater Greensboro has completed more than 495 homes in Greensboro, as well as 450 units in the countries of Honduras and Jordan. Last year, Habitat Greensboro began construction on it 500th Greensboro home.

Habitat for Humanity partners with families that maintain steady employment for one year, participate in a thorough credit analysis, attend educational classes on budgeting and home repair and contribute 250 hours of sweat equity. Homeowners purchase their homes from Habitat with an affordable mortgage. For more information or ways to become a volunteer, click here.