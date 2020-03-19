GREENSBORO, N.C. — Habitat For Humanity of Greater Greensboro is putting a halt on operations for at least 15-days due to growing coronavirus concerns. The nonprofit's mission is to build homes, communities, and hope for low-income families.

On Thursday, construction crews raised a wall to a new house on Hampton Partk Trail in Greensboro. Habitat crews did not handle any additional work or assignments on the house amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to immediately stop operations will delay several projects, including construction work on 10 other homes for low-income families. Even though the need for affordable housing is great, Habitat representatives say, safety is the top priority.

"We're here to support the homeowners in the community," said David Kolosieke, President & Chief Executive Officer of Habitat For Humanity of Greater Greensboro. "But, right now, it's best for us all to heed the warnings and follow our lead in terms of protecting the community from the spread of the virus and that's what we are doing."

Habitat has also been working without volunteers for about 2-weeks in response to COVID-19. It was another tough decision for Habitat leaders as the local organization relies heavily on nearly 6,000 volunteers to help build, renovate, and repair about 35 homes each year.

"As this disease has spread, we have implemented many changes," said Jonathan Reckford, Chief Executive Officer of Habitat for Humanity International. "When the time is right, Habitat for Humanity stands ready to once again accelerate our efforts with renewed energy and commitment. We are so desperately needed. Because this should be a world where everyone has a decent place to live."

If you're interested in helping to support Habitat For Humanity's goal to tackle the affordable housing crisis, click here.