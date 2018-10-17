GREENSBORO, N.C. - Habitat For Humanity is partnering with Wyndham Championship to provide housing for a special family in Greensboro.

Wyndham Rewards donated a "Key To Wyn" house to Habitat for Humanity for the third year in a row.

The attraction served as a major hot spot for golf fans during the tournament back in August.

"Key To Wyn" 2018 had a tropical theme complete with a pool, aquarium, lounge chairs, and palm tree wallpaper.

Volunteers from the Wyndham Championship, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and CoreLogic will come together on Thursday to transform the golf attraction into a home for a family.

The event will include opening remarks from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts VP Corporate Social Responsibility Cheryl Rosario, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro CEO Maria Hanlin, and Wyndham Championship Operations Director Bobby Powell.

Habitat for Humanity of Greensboro works to build and renovate affordable homes for low-income families in the Triad.

Each prospective homeowner must complete 350 hours of sweat equity and participate in an extensive homeowner education program.

At the end of their work, families purchase their home at zero percent interest.

Since 1987, Habitat of Humanity of Greensboro has helped house some 478 families in Greensboro and another 436 in Honduras.

To learn more about how you can Habitat For Humanity of Greensboro serve families in need, click here.

