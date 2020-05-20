Hair salons prepare for possible reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

Governor Roy Cooper could make a decision to transition into Phase 2 of the N.C. reopening plan during a scheduled press conference on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The hair care service industry is trying to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. Research shows there are more than 80,000 hair care establishments in the U.S. That includes more than 75,000 beauty salons and 4,500 barber shops.

Some U.S. hair shops are serving clients, while others remain close to slow the COVID-19 spread. Even though North Carolina is in Phase 1 of the reopening plan, hair salons are still closed statewide. Hair salons were forced to close after Governor Roy Cooper issued a statewide Stay-At-Home Order back in March.

Hairstylists are preparing for the possibility to open under Phase 2 of North Carolina's reopening plan. Phase 2 will allow limited opening of restaurants, bars, fitness centers, personal care services, and other businesses that can follow safety protocols. That includes the potential need to reduce capacity.

Governor Cooper could make a decision to transition into Phase 2 of the reopening plan during a scheduled press conference on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. Hairstylist Bradley Tuggle owns Boho Salon on Elm Street in Greensboro. He says the salon is already preparing to practice social distancing measures to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.

"Our main objective is limiting the amount of people that come into the salon at one time," said Tuggle. "So, if they usually bring a visitor with them, we are going to cut that out and wait until we finish checking out one client before we text a client that will be in a car curbside before they can enter the salon."

Hair salons will also be practicing other safety and health measures. Some additional measures may include cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, eliminating certain services, taking temperatures of staff and clients, using face masks and gloves, closing waiting room areas, and removing all magazines, beverage stations, and other non-essential items in the hair salon.