GREENSBORO, N.C. - Halloween is one of the most anticipated nights of the year for kids.

But, it's also one of the most dangerous.

According to SafeKids Worldwide, on average, twice as many kids are killed while walking on Halloween compared to other days of the year.

Greensboro police are working against the alarming statistics.

Officers are offering the following Halloween safety tips for drivers to help keep trick-or-treaters safe.

Drive Slowly: Drivers can help fight the alarming statistics by simply following a few safety tips. you should drive slow and use extra precaution.

Don't Pass Stopped Vehicles: The driver might be dropping off little trick-or-treaters.

Avoid Distractions: Stay off of your cell phone while driving.

Watch For Kids: Make sure you watch out for children running into the street. It's no secret, some kids cross the street anywhere and at any time.

Communicate With Other Drivers: Use your turn signals and if you have to pull over to drop off or pick up your kids, turn on your hazard lights

