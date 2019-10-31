Tonight is a big night for many kids who will be trick-or-treating. Sometimes there can be snafus while kids are trick-or-treating. Let's talk about

about how to deal with a couple of situations if they come up..

For kids who don't want to say trick-or-treat, explain that saying trick-or-treat is the rule of the game. Just like games have rules so it's fair to everyone. If your kid has a speech difficulties or is extremely shy then you, as the parent, can say trick-or-treat for them. Still encourage your kids to say it though.

If you child doesn't like the candy in the bowl then tell them to pick one and say thank you. Let them know that they don't have to eat if they don't want to.

Some well-meaning neighbors who don't know your kids very well, might ask personal information like their name, where they live, name of school or their grade. Decide what information you're comfortable with your child sharing and tell them. If you tend to wait at the end of the driveway, have a nonverbal sign that lets you know that they want help in handling a situation.

