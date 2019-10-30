Your teen might want to join the fun on Halloween night. And teens want a little more freedom to enjoy the night. As parents, you might be wondering what ground rules you should have before letting your teens go out trick-or-treating.

Parents and teens should talk about different ideas for costumes and parents should have a list appropriate or inappropriate costume choices. And the teens make decisions based on that list. So teens feel like they have some say.

It's a good idea to talk about curfews to avoid problems. Considering it's a school night, that's something to take into account. Talk about where they can and can't go trick or treating. Talk about boundaries and check in points.

Teenagers like to have fun and might spook or scare each other. They should be mindful of the little kids who are around so they don't get scared. This will help ensure that everyone has a nice night.

