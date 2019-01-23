As was mentioned, a couple of biggest snubs for certain categories. Left some actors feeling unappreciated and rejected. And whenever you're snubbed, rejection can hurt. To start the process, feel the burn, pain, embarrassment. Deal with the pain, but don't let it rule you. When you deal with your emotions then you're better able to move forward. But, don't wallow in the negativity.

Remember to stay real with yourself. Don't let the rejection define you. You got to keep yourself in check. Don't internalize or personalize the rejection because you might keep yourself from moving forward.

Figure out what you can learn from the rejection. Is that you're more driven to succeed? What was something positive in your project? Find people who support you. In the face of rejection, feel good about your accomplishment. Just because one person or one group rejected you, doesn't mean that everyone shares that sentiment.

