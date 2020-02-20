GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Harlem Dreams are bouncing into Greensboro!

The Dreams were co-founded by Entrepreneur Ray K. Morris and Funnyman, showman Harold “Lefty” Williams.

The team tours the country, putting on basketball trick shows that entertain and inspire.

For the Dreams, it's more than just basketball. It's about inspiring kids to dream and making them feel like family.

The Harlem Dreams stopped by the Good Morning Show studio and showed off some skills with WFMY's Tracey McCain.

Click the video above to check it out!

For more information on the Harlem Dreams and to get in touch with the team, click here to head to their website.

