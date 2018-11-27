Our State December Recipes — GREENSBORO, N.C. -- This is a Carolina Christmas you don't want to miss!

Our State Magazine is featuring classic Christmas flavors in its December issue.

Chef Lynn Wells is the recipe developer for Our State. She says the Christmas season is the perfect time for a Berry Merry Christmas. They're sweet and are the perfect compliment to any holiday dish.

"I'm more of a savory gal, but I also like my sweets. And what better time of year to do a cheese ball or cheese log," said Wells. "It's perfect with mixed drinks and wine."

Chef Lynn shared the recipes for the Glazed Cranberry Orange Scones, Cranberry-Pistachio Cheese Log, Cranberry-Glazed Pork Roast and the Cranberry-Apple Crisp on the Good Morning Show. But you can also find the recipes featuring berries in the December issue of Our State Magazine which is on stands now.

There's also a link to the online version here.

