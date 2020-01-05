GREENSBORO, N.C. — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is urging parents and caregivers to stay current on their children's immunization schedule. It's all about protecting children from other potentially deadly diseases, such as measles and whooping cough.

The urgent public health message comes during "World Immunization Week" and "National Infant Immunization Week." Both public awareness campaigns promote the use of vaccines to protect people against diseases, especially infants and young children.

Health officials say immunization saves millions of lives every year. But, according to the World Health Organization, nearly 20 million children in the world do not get life-saving vaccines needed to this day.

"Disease outbreaks must not remain a threat when we have safe and effective vaccines to protect us," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "While the world strives to develop a new vaccine for COVID-19 at record speed, we must not risk losing the fight to protect everyone, everywhere against vaccine-preventable diseases. These diseases will come roaring back if we do not vaccinate."

Health officials say delaying vaccinations for months can leave children vulnerable to preventable diseases while stay at home orders are in place and after they are lifted.

The CDC recommends childhood vaccines continue to be given, stating "If a practice can provide only limited well child visits, healthcare providers are encouraged to prioritize newborn care and vaccination of infants and young children (through 24 months of age) when possible."

Healthcare providers in communities affected by COVID-19 are using strategies to separate well visits from sick visits. Examples include:

Scheduling well visits in the morning and sick visits in the afternoon

Separating patients spatially, such as by placing patients with sick visits in different areas of the clinic or another location from patients with well visits.

Collaborating with providers in the community to identify separate locations for holding well visits for children.

The CDC says some providers may not be able to provide well child visits, including provision of immunizations, for all patients in their practice due to personal, practice, or community circumstances related to COVID-19.

Guilford County Public Health, however, is accepting appointments for child immunizations. To schedule an appointment, click here.