CLEMMONS, N.C. — Santa Barbara Cobb Salad

Ingredients:

  • 7 ounces of shredded lettuce
  • 1 tablespoon of diced tomatoes
  • 1 tablespoon of diced hard boiled egg
  • 2 tablespoons of blue cheese crumbles
  • 2 strips of bacon, crumbled
  • 2 ounces of mashed avocado
  • 3 ounces of chopped grilled chicken breast
  • 2 ounces of red wine vinaigrette

Instructions:

Toss the lettuce, tomatoes, chicken, egg, blue cheese and bacon in a bowl with the vinaigrette. Top with avocado and serve!

Garlic Brussel Sprouts

Ingredients:

  • Plan for 6 – 8 sprouts per person.
  • garlic salt to taste
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinaigrette

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350-degrees. Wash sprouts and cut in half.
  2. Roast the Brussel sprouts for 20 minutes. Remove from oven. Melt butter in a large saucepan and sautee sprouts until tender, adding garlic salt to taste.
  3. Put cooked sprouts in a bowl and toss with vinaigrette.