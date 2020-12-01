CLEMMONS, N.C. — Santa Barbara Cobb Salad
Ingredients:
- 7 ounces of shredded lettuce
- 1 tablespoon of diced tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon of diced hard boiled egg
- 2 tablespoons of blue cheese crumbles
- 2 strips of bacon, crumbled
- 2 ounces of mashed avocado
- 3 ounces of chopped grilled chicken breast
- 2 ounces of red wine vinaigrette
Instructions:
Toss the lettuce, tomatoes, chicken, egg, blue cheese and bacon in a bowl with the vinaigrette. Top with avocado and serve!
Garlic Brussel Sprouts
Ingredients:
- Plan for 6 – 8 sprouts per person.
- garlic salt to taste
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinaigrette
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350-degrees. Wash sprouts and cut in half.
- Roast the Brussel sprouts for 20 minutes. Remove from oven. Melt butter in a large saucepan and sautee sprouts until tender, adding garlic salt to taste.
- Put cooked sprouts in a bowl and toss with vinaigrette.