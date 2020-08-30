Run for the Roses Kentucky Derby fundraiser

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Your support means more than ever at Help, Incorporated: Center Against Violence /SquareOne Family Justice Center, given COVID-19’s adverse effects on in-person fundraising events. The dollars raised during this event will help fund a desperately needed facility to serve survivors of violence in Rocking County, North Carolina. The agency serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, human trafficking, and elder maltreatment. In a County with 91,000 citizens, our agency provides emergency shelter, forensic interviewing, therapy, advocacy, crisis intervention, parenting classes, housing programs, and legal assistance for well over 2,000 clients annually.

For ten years, the Run for the Roses signature fundraising event has been held on the same day the Kentucky Derby is run. This successful fundraiser is known for incredible outfits, food, photos, dancing, and infamous silent auction. Share your Derby Day outfits using the hashtag #helpincrun4roses20. Winner will be chosen and given prizes for best dressed. The team just couldn’t let this year pass without having this auction, which ends after the 146th Churchill Downs race. They will also be going live on September 5th, with other Derby-related activities, so please join at https://www.facebook.com/runfortheroses on Derby Day!