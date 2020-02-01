When we think of New Year's resolutions, we tend to focus on adults. As teens are getting closer to graduating high school, some of them might not be quite sure, how to plan long term goals for success. And some teens might not be sure if college is for them. A great resolution for teens is to plan out their long term goals. They can start by planning out each month from January to December.

You can start by asking your teen what their plans are after high school. Unless you have this conversation, you might be surprised when they say they're not sure college is for them or they want to work or they want to take a year off before figuring it out. If you don't help them plan now then you might find yourself in a position where you'll be paying for their decision.

You want your teen to be specific about their plans. Write down their goals because research shows that if you write your goals then you're 42% more likely to accomplish them. Help your teen think through any obstacles and solutions for anything that might block them from reaching their goals.

