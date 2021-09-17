'Help us save lives!' Register for the Women's Only Virtual 5K Walk and Run

Participants can run/walk their 5K from September 25 – October 2. All money raised provides free breast cancer screening for women who otherwise could not afford it

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Women's Only Virtual 5K is one week away. Pre-pandemic Cone Health's annual breast cancer event brought together thousands of Triad women and large crowds from across the state.

Teams of survivors and supporters taking over the roads leading up to the former Women's Hospital on Green Valley. It was quite the sight.

We will gather in large groups again someday, but for now, the mission to screen and treat women for breast cancer moves forward online.

Jill McAllister is the Corporate Events Manager for Cone Health and organizes the Women's Only 5K Walk and Run.

"This walk is important because it funds our Mammography Scholarship fund at Cone health and the Alight Program. These funds go directly to help women in the Triad who are either trying to detect or are currently being treated for breast cancer," said McAllister.

The invaluable service helps women across the Triad pay for early detection resources, screenings, and treatments they otherwise could not afford.

From Saturday, September 25 to Saturday, October 2 you can walk or run 3 miles from any location. It can be in the park, in your neighborhood, or on the treadmill. There are course maps on the registration website. You can also log your time through the RaceJoy app.

Turn in your times on the Women's Only 5K website and you're entered to win prizes. The event is a lot of fun, but the goal is to save lives.

"Screening means early detection which means earlier treatment which means better outcomes in the end and that's really what the race is all about," said McAllister. "We want to save as many lives as we can," said McAllister.

Registration for the Women's Only 5K is down slightly with around 800 participants. Last year, during the first year of the pandemic, 900 participants raised $34,000 in mammograms, education, and support for women fighting breast cancer. McAllister said ideally, she would like at least 200 more people to sign up before race day, September 25 however, registration is open until October 2.